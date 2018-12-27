Michael B. Jordan Likes Idea Of Deontay Wilder Playing Clubber Lang’s Son In ‘Creed 3’

After tackling Rocky Balboa’s Rocky IV nemesis in Creed II, franchise star Michael B. Jordan would be open to making Creed III a sequel to Rocky III.

The star says he likes the idea of WBC heavyweight champoion Deontay Wilder playing the son of Clubber Lang — Mister T’s Rocky III bad guy — in a third Creed installment.

“It’s a good idea, it’s a cool idea,” Jordan told TMZ. “I’m not sure where we’re going with Creed III yet right now…but he’s a good character as himself. That’s one of the great things about Rocky films, is trying to bring real boxers into it.”

Franchise creator Sylvester Stallone recently said that he would give Wilder a shot at the job if the situation was right, although there have been questions about whether Stallone’s Rocky would be coming back for more.

Wilder previously told TMZ he is “most definitely” interested in squaring off against WBO heavyweight champion Adonis in a potential Creed III as the hard-hitting son of Clubber Lang.

“My passion is acting. So after boxing or in the midst of my career, that’s what I want to convert to is acting — I want to act like I’m getting hit, not actually getting hit,” Wilder said. “But I love acting, I got a true passion for it.”

Stallone has ostensibly retired the role of Rocky, officially passing the mantle to Jordan in a video shared to Instagram November 28.

“I thought Rocky was over in 2006 and I was very happy with that. And then all of a sudden this young man presented himself, and the whole story changed,” Stallone says in the video, gesturing to Jordan.

“It went on to a new generation, new problems, new adventures. And I couldn’t be happier, because as I step back — as my story has been told — there’s a whole new world that’s gonna be opening up for the audience, for this generation.”

Creed II stars Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu, who played father-son team Ivan and Viktor Drago, have expressed doubt Stallone has truly stepped away from the role despite the film ending with an emotional sendoff for the battered champion. A Creed III has yet to be officially announced.