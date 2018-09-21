Michael B. Jordan Cast as John Clark in Tom Clancy’s ‘Rainbow Six’ Film Series

After adding his stamp to the Rocky and Marvel franchises, Michael B. Jordan is now set to star as one of Tom Clancy‘s most popular literary characters, John Clark.

According to a new report from Variety, Paramount Pictures is moving forward adaptations of Tom Clancy novels Rainbow Six and Without Remorse. Jordan is reportedly starring as John Clark in both of the films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Without Remorse will be the first of the two movies to be released, and it will serve as an origin story for Jordan’s lead character.

The news of more Tom Clancy adaptations comes on the heels of a successful TV outing based on the popular author’s works. The rebooted Jack Ryan series, developed by Paramount TV and Amazon, stars John Krasinski as the titular character, and recently debuted to critical acclaim. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Amazon had already ordered a second installment.

As for the upcoming Rainbox Six movies, Akiva Goldsman will be spearheading the new project as the film’s main producer. Jordan will also produce the films, alongside Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. No creative team has been announced as of yet, but Paramount is currently meeting with writers and directors for Without Remorse.

John Clark has long been a staple of Clancy’s works, having appeared in a total of 17 novels since his debut in 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Clark was largely used as a supporting character to Jack Ryan, until he was given his own adventure in “Without Remorse.” That book revealed Clark’s backstory and history with the CIA. Clark then became the focus of “Rainbow Six,” the book that spawned a popular video game franchise.

Previously, John Clark has been played by Willem Dafoe (Clear and Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears). Paramount had previously tried to get a Rainbow Six franchise into production, with Ryan Reynolds and Christopher McQuarrie previously attached to star and direct, respectively.

What do you think of Michael B. Jordan’s new franchise? Are you excited to see him portray Tom Clancy’s John Clark on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!