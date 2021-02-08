Super Bowl 2021: Michael B. Jordan Stars as Sexy Amazon Alexa in Steamy Commercial

A brand new Super Bowl ad is basically a trojan horse thirst trap for Michael B. Jordan, who becomes a sultry and sexy Amazon Alexa device in a commercial for the new Echo dot. The new ad aired during the fourth quarter of the Big Game taking place between NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This new version is a precursor to the longer 90-second spot that is now available to watch online. The ad sees a woman remarking on the perfection of Alexa’s physical design. She states, “I literally could not imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside.” Then she sees Jordan’s face on a bus ad and begins to imagine the Black Panther and Fantastic Four star as Alexa’s new host as she savors their time cooking together, watching him stand in the sprinkler, and even sharing a bath as Jordan’s Alexa recites a steamy novel, all to the chagrin of her romantic partner.

Amazon and the Lucky Generals ad agency came up with the commercial. Lucky Generals was behind past Alexa Super Bowl ads, and their commercials have featured stars and celebrities, including Harrison Ford and Anthony Hopkins. You can watch the new Alexa Super Bowl ad below.

While some significant advertisers like Budweiser are sitting out this year’s annual advertising bonanza, others are going all out. Miller Lite is offering free beer, while Mountain Dew and Planter Peanuts are giving away millions of dollars, and Wayne’s World is making a comeback.

Jordan played Erik Killmonger in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. As the Black Panther franchise continues to expand with a sequel movie and a Disney+ series, Jordan said in January that he’d love to return to that universe, even after his character’s death in the first film.

“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” Jordan told People magazine, “[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.” Jordan was referring to the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

He continued, “But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

The Super Bowl airs on CBS on February 7th. You can also stream the game for free online right here.