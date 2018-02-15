Wakanda Forever: Marvel Fans Celebrate Black Panther Spin-Off Series on Disney+

Fans of Marvel's Black Panther are saying "Wakanda Forever" following news of a Kingdom of Wakanda spin-off series at Disney+. The untitled Marvel Studios series, announced on the first day of Black History Month, is now in development from Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler as part of a five-year overall exclusive TV deal between Disney and Coogler's Proximity Media. As work continues on Black Panther II — where Marvel will not recast late star Chadwick Boseman in the role of Wakanda's King T'Challa — Coogler will oversee the drama series exploring the African kingdom, a pivotal setting in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said The Walt Disney Company's Executive Chairman Bob Iger. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Coogler and Proximity Media will be "working closely" with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victoria Alonso "on select [Marvel Cinematic Universe] shows for Disney+," Coogler said. Marvel Studios launched Phase 4 of the MCU when the studio's first original series, WandaVision, premiered on the streaming service last month.