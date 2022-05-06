Black Panther: Marvel Announces They Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman

✖

The Disney Investor Day live stream has provided lots of new information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Disney+ shows to feature films. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to the stage to discuss the Black Panther sequel and revealed the fate of the titular role. Many fans have wondered which direction the franchise will take since Chadwick Boseman's passing earlier this year. In a move that will surely be a relief to many, Feige has revealed that out of respect for Boseman, they will not be recasting the role. However, Marvel does plan to continue telling the stories of the people of Wakanda with director Ryan Coogler at the helm.

"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Recently, Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso confirmed that they wouldn't use CGI to recreate Boseman's likeness.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

While Boseman may be gone, fans of the actor will get the opportunity to see him perform again. In fact, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is expected to drop on Netflix this month. Early reviews for the film are in and Boseman is already receiving Oscar buzz for his performance.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, tells the story of "Mother of Blues" Gertrude "Ma" Rainey (played by Viola Davis in the film) and centers on a fateful recording session for her album Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film, Boseman plays the ambitious trumpeter Levee. The film presently sits at a 99% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 60 reviews and nearly every single one of said reviews gives praise to Boseman's performance.

The first Black Panther film is currently streaming on Disney+.