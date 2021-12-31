✖

The world of Tom Clancy is returning in a major way this April, with Michael B. Jordan starring in the upcoming Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, with fans able to get a response from Jordan himself when the right prompt is delivered to Alexa devices. This is only one of the many ways in which Without Remorse will offer innovative interactions with fans, as Jordan's Outlier Society and their partnership with Amazon aim to deliver fans compelling content in a variety of ways. Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will debut worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on April 30th with many more adventures from Outlier Society on the way.

"Bringing Outlier Society's slate of film, television, and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us," Jordan, Outlier Society CEO, shared in a statement. "Amazon's global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I'm thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this spring."

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce.

Instructions for the Alexa prompt are as follows:

What to ask:

“Alexa, when does Without Remorse release on Prime Video?"

What you will hear:

“Michael B Jordan here. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse launches April 30th on Prime Video. I can’t wait for you to watch it.”

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society! Michael, Liz, and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious, and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added. “We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

Check out Tom Clancy's Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video on April 30th.

