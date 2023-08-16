Michael Cera Reveals Surprise Injuries While Filming Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is back in the headlines once again, with Netflix debuting the first teaser trailer for its animated adaptation. The new series will feature a number of returning actors from 2010's Edgar Wright-directed movie, including Michael Cera in the titular role as Scott Pilgrim. As a recently-released interview with the actor reveals, his live-action work as Scott Pilgrim was not without its complications. In a new interview with GQ, Cera revealed that the stuntwork required to play his character led to him getting

"We were kind of doing endurance training more than anything, more than bodybuilding or something," Cera revealed. "And fight training, choreography, which is just so unnatural to me and sometimes hurt. There were a couple times where I got hurt. Just even blocking a kick, trying to block over and over and find the right point in space to put your hand. And one time, I just went too low and received the full blow of this guy's kick, one of the stuntmen, who was just kicking at a point in air. It's an insane feeling. You can't believe is happening in your hand. You didn't know that you had these muscles in your hand. Now, they're throbbing for like a week, like a train hit me in the hand. Very weird."

Who Is Returning For the Scott Pilgrim Anime?

Created, written and executive produced by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the series welcomes along some familiar voices, as the entire cast of the original film reprise their roles.

The Scott Pilgrim series will also see the return of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and of course Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix's Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

