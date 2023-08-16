Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Michael Cera Praises Writing in New Netflix Anime

Scott Pilgrim will be coming back to take on the world once again with a new anime series hitting Netflix later this Fall, and central star Michael Cera is praising the writing he's seen so far with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! It was surprisingly announced earlier this Spring that Scott Pilgrim would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own, but Netflix took this surprise even further with the confirmation that the creative team and main cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World film would be returning to the anime to reprise their respective roles for the new project.

Michael Cera will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to reprise his role as the titular Scott Pilgrim for the new Netflix anime, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and opened up about coming back to the franchise in a recent interview with Decider. It was here that Cera praised original Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley (who is serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the new anime) writing on the project while recording for the new series, "Every time I've recorded it, I have to send Bryan an email saying, 'I love this so much. I'm so excited about it.'"

(Photo: Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: What to Know for the Scott Pilgrim Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright will serve as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the new music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU.

The entire cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be reprising their roles for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off with the likes of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes all confirmed.

via Decider