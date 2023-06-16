Scott Pilgrim Star Teases Anime Revival Will Be "Really Funny"

It has been over a decade since Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World landed in theaters, and the film has successfully become a cult classic in the years that followed. The film is chock-full of reverence for Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels of the same name, and the notion of any sort of follow-up has definitely enticed fans. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that an anime continuation of Scott Pilgrim is in the works for Netflix, with the entire cast from the film reprising their roles. In a recent profile with Rolling Stone, Scott Pilgrim actor Michael Cera teased what fans can expect from the series.

"It's very cool that we get to make more of it," Cera explained. "I've never had the experience of being able to make a new version of something with the same people like this. It's very uncanny. It's a very strange experience! It's nice that people still care enough to bring it up, watch it, and enjoy it. That seems like a great success. I think it's gonna be so funny. I've had so much fun recording it and hearing what other people are doing. There have been a couple of songs… I kind of don't fully know what to expect other than it's going to be really funny."

Who is returning for the Scott Pilgrim anime?

Created, written and executive produced by O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the series welcomes along some familiar voices, as the entire cast of the original film reprise their roles.

The Scott Pilgrim series will also see the return of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and of course Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix's Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

