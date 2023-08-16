Scott Pilgrim's Anime Looks Like Everything We Ever Wanted

Scott Pilgrim is back and ready to take on the world. It has been ages since Hollywood got the chance to tackle Brian O'Malley's hit story. If you did not know, the Scott Pilgrim team has come back together with a special project, and we got our first trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime earlier today.

And the consensus is? Well, it is pretty damn good. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off looks like everything we ever wanted, and fans are geeking over the long-awaited comeback.

As you can see in the slides below, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has taken over the Internet now that its trailer is live. The colorful promo was released by Netflix in partnership with Science Saru which is overseeing the anime's aesthetic. With director Abel Gongora onboard, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off involves a ton of talent including Edgar Wright, Nira Park, and more. Plus, the original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs The World is returning to reprise their roles.

Filled with crisp color and action, the Scott Pilgrim anime looks gorgeous, and it brings O'Malley's beloved style to life. If you did not know, the hit anime is slated to drop on November 17th on Netflix. There has never been a better time to tackle Scott Pilgrim if you've never given the series a shot before now. So if you want to know more details about the IP, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage of all: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors."

What do you think about this first look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Will you be tuning into the anime when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!