Scott Pilgrim's Anime Looks Like Everything We Ever Wanted
Scott Pilgrim is bringing an original anime to Netflix, and the project's first trailer is here!
Scott Pilgrim is back and ready to take on the world. It has been ages since Hollywood got the chance to tackle Brian O'Malley's hit story. If you did not know, the Scott Pilgrim team has come back together with a special project, and we got our first trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime earlier today.
And the consensus is? Well, it is pretty damn good. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off looks like everything we ever wanted, and fans are geeking over the long-awaited comeback.
As you can see in the slides below, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has taken over the Internet now that its trailer is live. The colorful promo was released by Netflix in partnership with Science Saru which is overseeing the anime's aesthetic. With director Abel Gongora onboard, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off involves a ton of talent including Edgar Wright, Nira Park, and more. Plus, the original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs The World is returning to reprise their roles.
Filled with crisp color and action, the Scott Pilgrim anime looks gorgeous, and it brings O'Malley's beloved style to life. If you did not know, the hit anime is slated to drop on November 17th on Netflix. There has never been a better time to tackle Scott Pilgrim if you've never given the series a shot before now. So if you want to know more details about the IP, you can read its official synopsis below:
"As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage of all: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors."
What do you think about this first look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Will you be tuning into the anime when it drops?
Perfect and Peak
WHY DOES THE SCOTT PILGRIM ANIME SERIES LOOK SO FUCKING PERFECT??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XGHZbRfw2z— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) August 16, 2023
EVERYBODY CALM DOWN
THE SCOTT PILGRIM ANIME LOOKS SO GOOD AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/phmeR24v2G— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) August 16, 2023
We Stan Ramona
scott pilgrim anime looks so peak I had to draw ramona pic.twitter.com/ni1F5B3e2P— Rechiru (@RechiTv) August 16, 2023
Round Two!
I have high hopes with this, mostly in the case of pacing. I'll admit that I started to dislike the movie as an adaptation after I went and read the original comics and realized they cut out a lot because I guess they though it'd be a good idea to cram 6 books into 1 movie.— Ken Daniels – Lake of Blood Now Available (@KenTheNoun) August 16, 2023
It Looks Perfect!
I wasn't sure what to expect with the art style, so I love that they just adapted the comic style.— John Klein III (@JackalsIII) August 16, 2023
this is going to be amazing!
We Win
I remember seeing Adult Swim have a mini animated short and how everyone was begging for an animated Scott Pilgrim... NOW MY BOYS WE CAN RISE COS ITS FUCKING REAL. COUNT MY ASS IN— Octoomy (Sebastian VII) (@Octoomy) August 16, 2023
Listen Up...!
Jesus this looks like a LITERAL Masterpiece! FINALLY for the first time like EVER we get something we REALLY WANTED! An ENTIRE Scott Pilgram ANIMATED SERIES WITH THE MOVIE CAST BECAUSE THEY WERE CAST SO PERFECTLY. 🙌 Hollywood take notes and listen to the fans more often please!— Sabrina Twyla (Cassidy Amber♥️) (@SabrinaTwyla) August 16, 2023
It's Coming!
I had no clue this was in production – can’t wait to watch it. The live action movie was a cult classic, and one of my favorites.— Rafhkat Ratim (@rafhkat) August 16, 2023