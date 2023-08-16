Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Trailer Reveals Title, Netflix Release Date

Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime has released its first trailer, revealing the series' release date and title. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as the show is called, will debut on Netflix on November 17th. The new teaser shows familiar scenes from Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim series of graphic novels rendered in an animation style that stays true to O'Malley's character designs while also reflecting the influence of classic video games and anime on his work. Science SARU is the studio behind the series. O'Malley and BenDavid Rabinski are producing. Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 live-action film adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is an executive producer.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off sees lovable loser Scott Pilgrim falling in love with the cool new girl in town, Romana Flowers. However, for them to be happy, Scott has to defeat Ramona's seven evil exes. You can watch the trailer below.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Cast

The entire live-action cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning to voice their characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. That includes Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman as Ramona's Evil Exes. "They've all gone on to do incredible things, but to me, they're family," O'Malley said of the cast in the press release announcing the series earlier this year.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix blog Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Release Date

He continued, "Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation. I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go. And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O'Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feature new music by the chiptune band Anamanaguchi, who previously created the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Look for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix on November 17th.