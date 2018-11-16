Mickey Mouse’s Reaction to Man Proposing to Minnie Goes Viral

This week’s “cutest thing on the Internet award” surely belongs to Twitter user, @jazzyslo, for posting an adorably scandalous video of her dad’s encounter with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland after an attempted proposal. The video went viral after being posted on November 11th, which is no surprise considering how delightful it is.

The video begins with the father shaking Mickey’s hand, but things quickly take a turn when he gets down on one knee and proposes to the most famous lady mouse around, Minnie. Her longtime beau, Mickey, didn’t miss a beat, shutting down the proposal instantly. You don’t mess with 90 years of love!

my dad proposing to minnie in front of mickey is the best thing ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/qiix4Q9uSq — jazzy (@jazzysio) November 12, 2018

The crowd goes wild as Mickey steps up to the dad in question while Minnie daintily denies any blame with her hand movements. Considering the characters aren’t allowed to talk, the way they use their hands to convey emotion is rather impressive.

Eventually, an embarrassed Minnie hides while Mickey demands an explanation from the dad. All is well in the end, though, as Minnie grabs Mickey’s hand in an act of love while the three take a photo together.

Minnie, who’s full name is actually Minerva, came into fruition alongside Mickey in 1928. Their first onscreen appearance is widely known to be Steamboat Willie, however, they actually appeared in a test screening of Plane Crazy a few months prior.

In the 90 years since their inception, the iconic characters have become wildly known as the face of Disney, making most of their appearances in the various theme parks.

Earlier this year, Minnie Mouse finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which occurred 40 years after her significant other received his. In 1978, Mickey became the first cartoon character to get a star, an honor that has since been bestowed on legendary characters like Bugs Bunny, Snoopy, and The Simpsons.

Another fun thing to note about the Minnie/dad scandal of 2018 is the costumes worn by the characters. If you look closely, you’ll notice they’re celebrating Christmas in Mexican garb in honor of the hit film Coco, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature earlier this year.

While Mickey and Minnie don’t have any projects in the works, Disney has many upcoming films to get excited about. Ralph Breaks the Internet, the highly anticipated sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, is set to hit theaters on November 21st. Mary Poppins Returns, which stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be released on December 19th. This week also brought us the first glimpse of Toy Story 4, which is coming out on June 21, 2019.