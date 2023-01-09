Marvel's Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, and More Crossover in Perfect Midnight Suns Fan Trailer

Thanks to entries such as Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Moon Knight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is broadening its horizons into the genre of horror. Before long at all, fans of the franchise will get full-on vampiric goodness thanks to Mahershala Ali's impending Blade reboot. Until then, however, one fan of the franchise has taken it upon themselves to craft a teaser trailer for the inevitable Midnight Suns crossover.

Shared by YouTuber Rick Super Philms on Saturday, the clip in question uses footage from existing MCU properties, Nic Cage's Ghost Rider duology, and the Blade trilogy to piece together a fan edit of epic proportions, teasing what the MCU's horror corner could look like in the coming years.

At one point, the writers behind Werewolf by Night discussed having Blade (Ali) appeared, though that was quickly dismissed by studio executives.

"No, that never really came up. I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, you know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone," Werewolf by Night helmer Michael Giacchino told last Halloween. "You know, let's keep it contained. This is a one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, no, let's just do this. It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

How to watch Moon Knight

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. While Oscar Isaac confirmed earlier this month conversations between he and Marvel have taken place, a second season of the hit show has yet to be ordered or put into production.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu?