Why Blade and Moon Knight Don't Appear in Werewolf by Night Revealed (Exclusive)

Werewolf by Night is gearing up to hit Disney+ tomorrow, and all signs point to Marvel Studios having a horrific hit. The film is releasing on Disney+ and will be a special presentation which is a first for the studio and it's technically their first horror film if you don't count Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character has major ties to Blade and Moon Knight, so you'd expect to see either of the two appear in the film, but apparently they do not. Director Michael Giacchino and Executive Producer Brian Gay have revealed the reason why the two characters don't appear in Werewolf by Night. During a new interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, the two told us why it didn't happen.

"No, that never really came up. I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, you know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone," Giacchino told us. "You know, let's keep it contained. This is a one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, no, let's just do this. It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

"As I'm sure you're aware of the comics, that's a big run, specifically with Moon Night. For this being a special, it felt like we wanted to focus just on Jack. He's so compelling. He's so interesting. And it felt like he needed a proper introduction in a way that down the line, characters have a way of running into each other is all I'll say. After over a decade of Marvel films and TV shows, the fun is having them mix and match. But at first you wanna fall in love with Jack. And that's what we were aiming to do." The Marvel Studios producer added.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about Blade and Moon Knight not appearing? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!