Oscar Isaac Confirms Conversations With Marvel About Moon Knight Return (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, Oscar Isaac teased the return of Moon Knight at some point in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a second season of the series has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, Isaac now tells us conversations with Marvel Studios have taken place in regards to the actor's future with the franchise.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac tells ComicBook.com while speaking in support of his new Head Wounds: Sparrow graphic novel. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

Will Moon Knight get a second season or Midnight Suns team-up?

The actor adds he doesn't have a preference between a second season for the series or a larger team-up, such as a Midnight Suns feature many fans have speculated about.

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it's just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into," Isaac continues. "And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

Isaac says he's down to play the character in any kind of format given it's a story worth telling.

"Whether that's in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be," the actor concludes. "I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

How to watch Moon Knight

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

