Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Hit Netflix Movie Sequel Gets Exciting Update

Netflix has offered an update on Enola Holmes 3, the original detective franchise starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, The Electric State) as Enola Holmes and Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) as her older brother, Sherlock Holmes. When Netflix started to develop its own original movies, 2020’s Enola Holmes was one of the first breakout hits for Netflix, so of course, sequels were put into the pipeline. Two years later, we got Enola Holmes 2, but it’s been a longer wait for Enola Holmes 3. But the waiting game appears to be going away as Netflix announces production on Enola Holmes 3 has officially begun in the UK.

We also get a description of Enola Holmes 3‘s story, along with who will be featured in the cast. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are both back as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, as well as Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Pan) as Enola’s love interest, Tewkesbury. Their adventures take them to Malta as Enola must work to solve another case. It’s based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

“Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before,” the synopsis for Enola Holmes 3 reads. Unfortunately, there still isn’t a release date for Enola Holmes 3, but Netflix promises to provide a future update when the time is right.

Joining Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Louis Partridge in the Enola Holmes 3 cast are Himesh Patel (Yesterday, The Assessment) as Dr. John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, the Harry Potter series) as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, the upcoming Ballerina) as Moriarty.

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini, the filmmaker behind the one-take crime drama Adolescence. Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 scribe Jack Thorne returns to write the script, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Barantini reportedly won the directorial job when he told Netflix that he wanted to make this third movie more like Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, i.e., with a darker tone. This could be a clue to where Enola Holmes 3 is going, if it indeed takes a darker tone than its predecessors.

Barantini’s Adolescence was a four-part series starring Stephen Graham; the pair also collaborated on Boiling Point, a 2021 drama film about the pressures of a restaurant’s busiest night, which gained modest buzz a year before The Bear would turn that concept into a breakout hit TV series.

Millie Bobby Brown recently appeared in another Netflix movie, The Electric State, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. While their Marvel work has been applauded, the same can’t be said for The Electric State. So far, the film has the title of the worst-reviewed movie for the Russo Brothers in 20 years. Millie Bobby Brown headlines the cast with Chris Pratt and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

