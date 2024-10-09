Millie Bobby Brown Got Perfect Stranger Things Co-Star To Officiate Her Wedding

Back in May, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a secret ceremony in Italy and now, new details about the wedding have surfaced — including who officiated the ceremony. On social media, both Brown and Bongiovi shared photos from the wedding including one that confirmed that Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner, aka Papa, on Stranger Things, officiated the couple's nuptials.

That Modine officiated Brown and Bongiovi's ceremony isn't exactly a surprise. Earlier this year, Modine revealed in an interview with Access Daily that he would be officiating and that he wrote the vows for the young couple as well.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married," Modine said at the time. "And Milie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

He added, "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

On Stranger Things, Brown's Eleven and Modine's Dr. Brenner may have a complicated relationship — he was head scientist of Hawkins Laboratory who experimented on the children there, including Eleven — but in real life the two actors are close. Modine recently shared a photo to his own social media of himself wearing a friendship bracelet reading "Papa", tagging both Brown and Bongiovi and thanking them along with "#friendsforever" and a quote about friendship.

When it comes to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix has not yet released an official synopsis nor has the streamer given the series an official return date. What we do know, however, is that the series is expected to return in 2025 and when it does, the final episodes will see some major challenges for its characters, at least according to series star Gaten Matarazzo.

"The rest of the town, obviously [are] now finally well aware that some sh-t is going down…" Matarazzo revealed. "I think it's the same, like vibe, we know and love about this gang and getting on their adventures and, of course, the ultimate goal of stopping all this and preventing the Upside Down from infiltrating. But in the context of some pretty serious blows to the group. Of course, Dustin suffered a pretty serious loss at the end of four, and you witnessed the death of a really, really close friend…"

Matarazzo added, "The plan for people seeing it is definitely next year. That's the goal. And there's always setbacks. There's always things that come into play when making a season, especially one that's huge. So, there's no guarantees, but I think next year is a safe bet."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its fifth and final season in 2025 on Netflix.