New Netflix TV Series With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Leaves Viewers “Speechless”

A new Netflix TV series with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is leaving viewers “speechless.” Not only is the subject matter and acting of the TV show resonating with Netflix subscribers, but the series’ filming technique of shooting every episode in one continual shot is leaving an impression. The new Netflix series is not the first to hop on this trend, but judging by the reception it has earned, it is one of the best examples of this filming technique so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those that have not booted up Netflix recently may have missed the addition of Adolescence on March 13. The British crime drama comes from the minds of Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, who teamed up with director Philip Barantini for the four-episode TV miniseries.

On Rotten Tomoatoes, the show notably has a 100% score, at least with critics. Its audience score is a bit lower at 75%. That said, subscribers over on the Netflix Reddit page appear to be more line with critics than the average user of Rotten Tomatoes. To this end, one of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page right now is a post from a fan who claims they were let speechless after checking out the new Netflix TV series.

“Just finished Adolescence,” reads the title of the post in question. “Started and then could not stop. I’m speechless. The way it’s filmed, [the] acting… there will be only 2 types of people after this one: full haters, full lovers. There is just nothing between.”

Of course, a random opinion on Reddit isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests this is a common sentiment. Meanwhile, a number of the comments bolster this conclusion.

“It was riveting. I want to personally hand out Oscar’s to the actors that played father and son,” reads the top comment. Meanwhile, a second adds: “It’s brilliant. Just finished it. Watched all 4 episodes in one sitting. An absolute masterpiece!”

A third fan further adds: “I started and watched it back to front. I haven’t been glued to my tv like this in a long time. I love it so much and really think the actors are award worthy. Most importantly, the story and ending are absolutely gut wrenching to watch, but so worth it.

Those interested in checking out the new Netlfix series can expect four episodes that run between 51 minutes to 65 minutes, depending on the episode. Right now, the TV show is only available to stream on Netflix.

“When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened,” reads an official elevator pitch of the TV show on Netflix.

Play video

For more Netflix coverage — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Netflix deals — click here.