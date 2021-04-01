Millie Bobby Brown Admits She's Never Seen Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Marvel Movies

✖

In a world where Marvel Studios' movies easily cross the $1 billion threshold at the global box office, with Avengers: Endgame clearing over $2 billion and briefly becoming the highest grossing movie of all time, not to mention four of Lucasfilm's five new Star Wars movies grossing over $1 billion, it's easy to assume that....everyone sees these movies. Even the red carpet event for major releases like this see celebrities that aren't even in the movie attending so they can see the film, but let's be clear, not everyone has the time or the interest in watching the MCU or venturing to a galaxy far, far away. Among them, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The 17-year-old actress revealed in a new interview that not only has she not seen a Star Wars movie, but she hasn't seen a Marvel, DC, or Harry Potter film. Frankly, who can blame her? She's a working actress, there are too many of these movies, and also they're just not in her wheelhouse. "So I haven't watched a Marvel film, ever, and I've never watched a DC film. News, I know," Brown told MTV News's Josh Horowitz. "It's not (my thing) but I'm open to it. I've just never been like 'Oh I'm going to put on this film.' I'm more into like The Notebook, let's put on some romance films. I'm not crazy on that because I think I'm in it. I'm doing that stuff already, I want to see stuff that's real."

She added, "I've never watched Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they're like 'How?' and I'm like 'I don't know.'"

Brown did note a recent film she watched, the 2004 film Closer starring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen. We can't all say we've seen that one, now can we?

There's another reason Brown hasn't been watching the same movies many of us do, she's actively making something super popular with Netflix's Stranger Things (not to mention the MonsterVerse movies). The actress also offered an update on how things are going on the series, speaking to the fact that they seem to be closer to the end of the show than the beginning now.

"Stranger Things is, I get emotional even talking about the end, because the end to me I don't want to think about it. This is like my home. When I go and do a movie it's like 'All right I'm gonna go home to Stranger Things, this is where I belong.'"

Millie Bobby Brown can be seen now in Godzilla vs. Kong, streaming now on HBO Max, with season four of Stranger Things now filming.