Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Stranger Things Day With Duffer Brothers Photo

Happy Stranger Things Day! November 6th is the day Will Byers went missing during the series' first episode, which means the show's cast and crew have been celebrating Stranger Things online. The official Twitter account for the series posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the actors today as the show's fourth season continues its production in Atlanta. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, also took to Instagram to share a photo from the season three set with series creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

"Happy Stranger Things day! Thanks for the best years ever filled with love and support. We appreciate it more than u know! ❤," Brown wrote. You can check out the image below. Considering Brown is wearing one of her season three outfits in the photo, we're going to assume it's not new (unless, of course, there's a flashback scene coming in season four).

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Brown talked about how excited she was to return to set.

"I can’t wait to get back to work. I’ve missed playing Eleven so much, and to think it’s been quite a while since I’ve been on set with my friends again. And just playing Eleven, you know, she’s always such a challenge to play, and I just miss work, to be honest with you," Brown shared.

In another recent interview, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

