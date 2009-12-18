Avatar and Avengers: Endgame Star Zoe Saldana Reacts to Latest Highest-Grossest Movie Defeat

✖

Back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame hit theatres and after a couple of months, it ended up knocking Avatar out of the highest-grossing film spot. The James Cameron movie was number one for an entire decade before the Marvel film came along, but thanks to a recent re-release in China, Avatar is back on top. Marvel fans are hoping Avengers: Endgame re-releases, but for now, Avatar is the winner. When the news broke yesterday, many people took to social media to point out that the "real" winner was actually Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Neytiri in Avatar. No matter which movie ultimately wins the box office wars, Saldana can't lose. In fact, the star took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Avatar's latest victory.

"Biggest Congrats to @avatar for becoming, once again, the number 1 movie of all time. China, we owe you one! To know that I am a part of 'The Two Biggest Movies Of All Time' is humbling to say the least. To all my fans and fans of @avatar and @avengers #avengersendgame Thank You! Gracias! Grazie," Saldana wrote. You can check out her post below:

The latest release of Avatar brought in an estimated RMB of 58 million ($8.9 million USD) through 5 PM local time on Saturday. It hit theatres again on Friday, and with that $8.9 million, it surpassed Avengers: Endgame's lead, which was previously ahead by $7.2 million.

While Saldana is expected to return for both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Avatar 2, she recently wrapped filming on a Netflix movie with another star-studded cast. The Adam Project is set to follow Ryan Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo's character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Jennifer Garner is playing Reynolds' mother and Catherine Keener is set to play the movie's antagonist. Currently, it's unclear who Saldana is playing, but we would not be surprised if she ended up being Reynolds' love interest. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy.

