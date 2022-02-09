Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 to Be “Culmination” of Tom Cruise’s Role as Ethan Hunt

It’s been 26 years since Tom Cruise debuted as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the first Mission: Impossible film and in that time, the actor has reprised the role for five additional films with two more on the way. But while it will be some time before we see those last two, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 which are set for release in 2023 and 2024 respectively, when they do arrive, they are set to be a sendoff for Cruise’s character and a “culmination” of the entire series, according to a new report.

In a new report from Variety, an insider is said to have described the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise as being a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It’s also reported that Mission: Impossible 7 ends on a cliffhanger and that Cruise wants to have Mission: Impossible 8 completed before the seventh film is released so the transition between films is ultimately seamless. According to the report, Mission: Impossible 8 is soon entering production in South Africa.

While we don’t know much about the plot for either Mission: Impossible 7 or Mission: Impossible 8, what we do know is that both films will contain some impressive stunts as Cruise wraps up his time as Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible 7 will see a sequence in which Cruise drives his motorcycle off of a cliff, while Mission: Impossible 8 will see the actor dangling from a World War II biplane before climbing into the aircraft’s cockpit. As for when fans will get to see those stunts on the big screen, as was mentioned previously, there is going to be a bit of a wait. In January, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions shifted the release date for Mission: Impossible 7, delaying the eagerly anticipated film once again. The film has already experienced a number of delays—and additional costs—due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” a statement read at the time. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

