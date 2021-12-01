Tom Cruise Already Filming Mission: Impossible 8 Before Next One Premieres, and His First Stunt Is Terrifying

After over a year of production issues and setbacks, Mission: Impossible 7 finally wrapped production back in September. Originally, the movie was meant to film back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8, but it was reported earlier this year that production on the still-untitled eighth movie would begin after Tom Cruise completed promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it was then reported that Mission: Impossible 7’s release date was pushed back, which also became the case for the new Top Gun. It looks like we finally have our answer, though. According to a new report from The Sun, production on the eighth movie has officially begun.

The sequence in question was being rehearsed 2,000 feet above Cambridge with Cruise being photographed while practicing a stunt involving a World War II biplane. According to The Sun, Cruise took off from the Duxford Aerodrome in Cambridgeshire and climbed out of the cockpit before making his way onto the wing of the plane, which sounds similar to the opening sequence of Mission: Impossible – Roge Nation. Cruise was harnessed to the wing in the most recent stunt and was seen dangling upside down while the plane flipped on its belly, leaving Cruise sitting right side up. The plane reportedly went into a nosedive and did a spin before Cruise climbed back in. Pretty impressive stuff! It was previously reported that Cruise was learning to fly a World War II military plane for the upcoming movie, so folks will definitely be keeping their eyes aimed to the sky for more stunts.

While the cast for Mission: Impossible 8 has not been officially revealed, we’re willing to bet it will include the return of many folks who are appearing in the seventh film. In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby will all be reprising their roles from previous movies. The film will also feature some franchise newcomers, including Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Mission: Impossible 7 is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 30, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 does not yet have a release date.