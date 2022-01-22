Mission: Impossible Fans are Devastated by Latest Release Delay

Today is a sad day for fans of Mission: Impossible. The Tom Cruise-led action franchise began over 25 years ago with the sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, hitting theaters back in 2018. Christopher McQuarrie’s seventh installment was originally supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed until September of this year. Sadly, the movie has now been pushed back to July 14, 2023, and Mission: Impossible 8 will now open on June 28, 2024. The long wait for the movie, which took over a year to film, has fans taking to social media to express their sadness.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions released a statement on Mission: Impossible‘s latest set of delays: “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

You can check out some of the reactions from disappointed Mission: Impossible fans below…

This Is Getting Ridiculous

https://twitter.com/TheInSneider/status/1484608667894886401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

2022, You Have Failed

https://twitter.com/MovieFilesLive/status/1484608291183419394?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Spoiler: We’re Not Fine

https://twitter.com/_Broadlock_/status/1484611832669257728?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ewan Said It Best

https://twitter.com/rfergusonweb/status/1484617256109756417?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It Hurts

https://twitter.com/MissionMemes/status/1484636002249490442?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Seriously, I’m In Pain

https://twitter.com/JamieCinematics/status/1484609921702191104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We’re All In Pain

https://twitter.com/ScottWamplerBMD/status/1484608363799494663?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sigh

https://twitter.com/adamhlavac/status/1484669916875685888?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Womp Womp

https://twitter.com/zachariahhayes/status/1484642703619018752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Too Real