Mission: Impossible 7 Insane Stunt Video Shows Train Falling Off a Bridge

Production for Mission: Impossible 7 has been ongoing for the last year and with Rebecca Ferguson wrapping on the film earlier this month it seemed like things were finally coming to an end for the seventh installment's production. However, it looks like director Christopher McQuarrie still has some exciting finishing touches to make on the movie. Last year, fans caught a glimpse at a train stunt, and it appears that wasn't the last we'd see of MI7 and trains. A video was shared to Twitter today that features a train falling off of a bridge.

"Mission impossible scene filmed yesterday in Derbyshire," @cherrystreet71 tweeted. You can check out the video below:

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of franchise star Tom Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Marvel stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff will also be joining the film. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported earlier this year that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it also reported recently that Mission: Impossible 7's release date had been pushed back, which is also now the case for the new Top Gun. That means it could be even longer before they begin production on the eighth movie.

"I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it's two movies," McQuarrie previously told Empire back in 2019. "You've got to earn that. You've got to make something that swallows the last three movies whole. I'm freaked out now. We've talked ourselves into something. Holy sh*t." He added, "We've figured out three obscene things that he's doing that I'm terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys. He's training and he calls me and describes what he's doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He's training quite intensely right now."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.