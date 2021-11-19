Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell Teases Driving Stunt with Tom Cruise

✖

There are lots of exciting franchise installments coming in the next couple of years, but nothing gets us quite as excited as the fact that Christopher McQuarrie plans to film Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back for Paramount with each film planned to be released in November 2021 and November 2022, respectively. We've seen a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content thanks to the movie's cast, especially Hayley Atwell. MI7 marks Atwell's first appearance in the Tom Cruise-led franchise. The actor, of course, is no stranger to action franchises having played Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since beginning her work on MI7, Atwell has shared everything from rock climbing videos to photos with her co-stars, and her latest post teases a classic MI chase scene.

"My new driving instructor. Hope I don’t crash into anything... @tomcruise photo by @christophermcquarrie #missionimpossible #buckleupbuttercup," Atwell wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Speaking of stunts, longtime franchise actor Simon Pegg recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Tom Cruise do his own stunts.

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

In addition to Cruise and Atwell, the next movie will see the return of Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. The movie is also expected to feature franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. It was recently announced that Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Angela Bassett will also be returning.

"The real conversation is when, I think they’ve begun filming, or that was the plan, but you know in these trying times, the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry," Bassett told ComingSoon.net in a new interview. "But I do have the pages, we’ll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that’s coming up and I’m really excited about it."

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.