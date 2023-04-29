Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Director Announces Official Wrap

The road to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has been a long one. After many delays due to the pandemic as well as other factors, Part One is finally hitting theaters this summer. Currently, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are already busy filming the franchise's eighth installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. McQuarrie announced that the film's production had wrapped back in September of 2021, but the director took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the movie has "officially" wrapped. We can assume that means post-production on the movie is complete, and it's ready to hit theaters this summer.

"To the greatest crew there ever was and ever will be; Those who weren't there will never understand. Those who were will never forget. With sincerest thanks and unfathomable gratitude, not only to you but to your families and loved ones, safe travels and a richly deserved rest. That's (officially) a wrap on Dead Reckoning Part I. #MissionImpossible #DeadReckoning #Part2Awaits," McQuarrie captioned his post. You can check it out below:

What Does "Dead Reckoning" Mean?

McQuarrie previously spoke about the meaning behind the "Dead Reckoning", which was revealed during last year's CinemaCon.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie told Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th.