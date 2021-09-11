Mission: Impossible 7 Wraps With New Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie Photo

Mission: possible. Director Christopher McQuarrie toasts star-producer Tom Cruise and an “unrelenting” cast and crew as filming wraps on Mission: Impossible 7. The untitled sequel from Paramount Pictures, previously set for May 2022 before being delayed to September 30, 2022, has completed production on what “should have been impossible.” M:I7 suffered multiple shutdowns in the era of COVID-19, an explosive motorcycle stunt gone wrong, and backlash over a “full-scale train crash” scene once planned for a shoot in Poland but ultimately filmed in the UK. See McQuarrie’s message to the cast and crew below.

“All you need is good people,” McQuarrie wrote with a photo of himself and Cruise published to Instagram. “To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTrSQEas8-U/

First-time Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell previously thanked the crew for their “stamina and strength” over a year-long shoot in Norway, Italy, and the UK.

The seventh installment in the blockbuster franchise boasts “the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” according to Cruise in a sizzle screened at CinemaCon in August. “It’ll be a motorcycle jump off a cliff, into a base jump. I’ve been wanting to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: the audience.”

“He’s not going to space, nor does he need to go to space,” McQuarrie previously told the Empire Podcast of Cruise, who famously performs dangerous stunts in his role as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt. “We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase [in Mission: Impossible – Fallout] look like tinker toys. He’s training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.”

Starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham, Mission: Impossible 7 is dated to open on September 30, 2022 from Paramount. Mission: Impossible 8 is currently set for July 7, 2023.