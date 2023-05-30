Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson Joins New Movie From Deadpool Director

Rebecca Ferguson has been making a name for herself within the Mission: Impossible franchise, and her character Isla Faust may be one of the best action characters in recent years. Mission: Impossible is gearing up to release their seventh and longest installment in a little over a month with Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and Ferguson is a key part of the film. Ferguson has been building up a name for herself by starring in big franchises like Mission: Impossible and even Dune, and now it seems she's found her next big thing. According to Deadline, Ferguson has joined the cast of Skydance's Best Served Cold, which is being helmed by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Best Served Cold is based on Joe Abercrombie's best-selling novel of the same name and tells the story of a legendary mercenary named Monza Murcatto, whom Ferguson will play, and the betrayal that led her on a quest for revenge.

Mission: Impossible Director Teases Fan-Favorite Romance

During a recent interview with Empire, director Christopher McQuarrie teased how Isla (Ferguson) and Ethan's (Tom Cruise) romance won't be a simple task.

"What we've really baked into the narrative is that the closer someone gets to him, the more dangerous it is. I was never really interested in creating a typical love interest for Ethan," McQuarrie said. "Once that relationship consummates, that relationship is over. The simple fact of the matter is you're not making Mr & Mrs Smith, you're making Mission: Impossible, and so the challenge comes in creating a relationship that is always evolving and never quite reaching what is a somewhat mundane resolution. I'm much more interested in seeing characters who could be – and maybe even would be – but can't because of the very nature of what they do. So, if I could distill it… it's complicated!"

What Else Will Happen In the Next Mission: Impossible Movie?

McQuarrie previously talked to Light the Fuse about how the films title hints toward where we're going in Dead Reckoning and it seems like we have an action-packed adventure in store for us next week.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

What do you think about the news? Are you excited to see Rebecca Ferguson's next movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!