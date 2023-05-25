Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is the Longest Movie in the Franchise

As movie sequels continue to get longer with each new chapter it may not surprise film fans that Mission: Impossible is growing for the next movie. The upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the seventh film in the Tom Cruise-starring series, is confirmed to be the longest in the franchise. According to IGN, the new movie clocks in at 2 hours and 36 minutes, and that's without the credits. When it's all said and done, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 may very well clock in at 2 hours and 45 minutes or longer when the credits are added.

For those keeping tabs on where this stands in the series, here's how long the other six Mission: Impossible movies run:

Mission: Impossible – 1 hour and 50 minutes

Mission: Impossible 2 – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Mission: Impossible III – 2 hours and 6 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 2 hours and 13 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 2 hours and 11 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 2 hours and 27 minutes

So the new film runs nine minutes longer than the 2018 sequel, and that's before they added the credits to the end of it. We can only imagine how long Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, the eighth and maybe final film in the series, will run when it is finally released.

Paramount Pictures describes the movie as follows: "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

The upcoming movie will have even more ties to the larger Mission: Impossible, bringing back original Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well as the ensemble they've assembled for the past few movies. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, starring alongside Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock). Christopher McQuarrie returns as director.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming to theaters on July 12.