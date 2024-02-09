Moana 2: Dwayne Johnson and Auil’i’ Cravalho Reportedly Not Yet Confirmed to Return for Disney Sequel

Disney surprised fans this week with the news that Moana 2 was in the works, and is heading to theaters later this year. The original animated film starred Auil’i’ Cravalho (Mean Girls) as the titular heroine and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock (Black Adam) as Maui. Last year, Disney announced that Moana would be the next animated fan-favorite to get the live-action treatment with Johnson returning without Cravalho. According to a recent report from Deadline, neither Johnson nor Cravalho are confirmed to be returning for the animated sequel.

It appears Johnson is currently in talks to return as Maui, and while Cravalho is also in talks to reprise her role, the negotiations are reportedly not as far along as Johnson’s. The Rock’s involvement is looking good considering the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the sequel’s announcement and share the teaser. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is the Live-Action Moana Being Released?

As for the live-action remake, it’s been reported that the animated sequel might push the film back. It was originally scheduled for June 27, 2025, but it’s looking like fans might have to wait a little longer. While Cravalho won’t be playing Moana in live-action, she is signed on as a producer.

“Aloha Mai Kakou,” Cravalho began in a recent video about the live-action Moana. “As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I’ve written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.” She continued, “So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength.”

Cravalho concluded, “I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people’s cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Moana 2.