Moana: Auli'i Cravalho Says It's "Really Important" a New Actress Take Lead Role in Remake

2016's Moana has quickly become a staple of the modern Disney catalogue, with its catchy songs and ensemble cast standing the test of time for the past decade. Last year, it was confirmed that a live-action remake of Moana is in the works at Disney, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to reprise his role as Maui. Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana, will not be portraying the character in a live-action context, instead producing the film behind the scenes. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Cravalho elaborated on why she is not starring the live-action Moana, arguing that she wants to make room for another AAPI actress to take on the iconic role.

"It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest," Cravalho said. "I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And I'll say it again, I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And our stories are so important to be told."

"We are used. And I want to tell our own stories. I want to be behind the camera as much as I am in front of it," Cravalho explained. "When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers rooms. I want to see the same thing happening with directors. And Taika Waititi talks about this as well, I wanna see showrunners who are also of indigenous descent telling their own stories. And if it has to start with me — I'm 23, but if it starts with me, so be it. I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana."

Why Isn't Auli'i Cravalho Returning For Live-Action Moana?

This echoes comments that Cravalho made on social media last year, revealing how excited she is to "pass this baton" to a new Moana.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength. I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."

What Is the Live-Action Moana About?

Moana will chronicle the adventure of Moana and Maui, as they reluctantly join forces to reverse an ancient curse that has befallen Moana's island. The film will be directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. will also executive produce alongside Cravalho.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said when the remake was first announced. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

What do you think of Auli'i Cravalho confirming that she's not returning for the live-action Moana? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Moana is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27, 2025.