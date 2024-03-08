Fan-Favorite Dev Patel Movie Now Streaming on Max

A24's acclaimed The Green Knight, the Dev Patel/Alicia Vikander historical epic inspired by Arthurian legend, is now streaming on Max. The movie dropped on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming service this month, joining a Max adventure lineup that also includes most of the DC Comics adaptations you can find online. David Lowery wrote and directed the film, which is a real showcase for Patel as Sir Gawain. The stylish filming style and bone-crunching action set the movie apart, making it the rare big-budget period piece that turned a healthy profit.

Per its official synopsis, "An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table."

"It really is a full meal of a film, in a way. As an actor, I don't feel like I have much precision so I really have to submit myself to the process and, in this way, the whole experience of being in Ireland in the wilderness, being alone for that long, it kind of put me into a very meditative state and, for someone so hyperactive, it was quite beautiful," Patel explained to ComicBook.com. "But it was a really nourishing journey, to go on something like this, and really feel fulfilled as a human. A big credit is to [writer/director] David [Lowery] and the way he looks at things, there are so many beautiful moments off-set. I remember one day we found a sort of nest on the floor and we were just marveling at it together for 20 minutes and talking about it. David's that type of guy, it was just a really beautiful environment to live in for a while."

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.