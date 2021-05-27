Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals First Tease Of Concept Art

✖

Anticipation is high for Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+, and while there is still a lot we don't know about the project yet, we do know that Isaac seems to be having no issue with getting into character. Mad Gene Media shared a behind-the-scenes image of Isaac, which shows the actor is standing in front of a wall of Moon Knight covers and artwork from the comics, though it also features some concept art from the series as well. The best part though is the somewhat chilling look in Isaac's eyes, and even though we can't see his expression in the photo, he seems to be channeling Marc Spector just fine.

The account shared the photo with the caption "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT. @marvelstudios #moonknight", and you can check out the post and all of the Moon Knight artwork in the photo below.

For those who aren't familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn't his only personality. Inside Marc's head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren't comfortable going.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MattAguilarCB for all things Moon Knight!

