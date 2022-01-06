Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall Final Trailer Released

A new trailer for Moonfall – Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster survival movie – has been released, and you can watch it below. With Moonfall, Emmerich is combining his two favorite subjects – natural disaster threatening Earth, and alien attack threatening Earth – into one insane mix. This time, some kind of malevolent alien entity (that looks like a swarm of nanotech machines or something) is somehow connected to the moon in some way that knocks it out of its lunar orbit. That sets up a two-pronged story, in which one set of characters tries to kill the evil entity, while other characters try to survive on Earth.

You can watch the new Moonfall trailer below:

We here at ComicBook.com got the chance to talk with Roland Emmerich earlier this year (see video above), and the director was delighted to talk about getting to mix his disaster/alien invasion signatures together:

“It has a very, very similar tone to Independence Day,” Emmerich told ComicBook. “And it’s, at first, you think it’s a disaster movie and then you realize, ‘Oh, my God, this is something much bigger than that.’ And I mean, obviously, like I said, the Moon is falling on the Earth, which is a bad thing. But on top of it, it’s not what we think it is, which makes it some sort of a thing, and there’s like an alien aspect of it.”

Emmerich didn’t stop there: he went on to make the boast that Moonfall’s script is filled with the kind of twists that even shocked those who read it:

“And Moonfall is even like … a lot of people read the script. When they finally saw the script, they couldn’t believe it,” Emmerich added. “They said, ‘Oh, my God. I never saw that. And it’s that big.’”

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, Midway) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall is set to land in theaters on February 4, 2022.