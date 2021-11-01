Moonfall Trailer Released

With October officially behind us, movie fans are looking to the future and the many exciting spectacles that will be unveiled in the coming months and into 2022, with an all-new teaser trailer for Moonfall having us excited about the unexpected and thrilling new adventure filmmaker Roland Emmerich has in store for audiences. Having earned acclaim and notoriety for his unconventional narratives which explore some of the worst disasters viewers could ever think of, Moonfall looks to once again deliver all the bombast and peril that Emmerich has been entertaining audiences with for decades. Check out the all-new trailer for Moonfall below before it hits theaters on February 4, 2022.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, Midway) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Thanks to films like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, Emmerich has proven there’s no limit to the terrifying scenarios he’s interested in exploring, with Moonfall not only continuing that trend, but also likely breaking new ground for the director.

“It has a very, very similar tone to Independence Day,” Emmerich revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And it’s, at first, you think it’s a disaster movie and then you realize, ‘Oh, my God, this is something much bigger than that.’ And I mean, obviously, like I said, the Moon is falling on the Earth, which is a bad thing. But on top of it, it’s not what we think it is, which makes it some sort of a thing, and there’s like an alien aspect of it.”

He added, “And Moonfall is even like … a lot of people read the script. When they finally saw the script, they couldn’t believe it. They said, ‘Oh, my God. I never saw that. And it’s that big.’”

Moonfall is set to land in theaters on February 4, 2022.

