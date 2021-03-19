Morbius Trends As Fans Debate The Most Anticipated Film of 2021

Morbius fans are debating if the movie is one of the most anticipated titles of 2021. A story came out from Variety and fans are swept up in the hysteria around Morbius. However, there are some Twitter users that aren’t as sold on the Jared Leto mania. Sony’s non-Spider-Man releases are still hotly debated on social media. Venom absolutely raked in cash, but there is still some sentiment among audiences that separates it from MCU offerings or even the DCEU. All of that could change if Venom’s sequel delivers along with Morbius. Still, that’s months away at this point. A lot of people are just hoping that there are theaters to visit when all the dust clears from 2020. Check out some of the reactions down below.

I definitely forgot there was a Morbius movie if we’re being honest — Chance! (@chance_second) January 3, 2021

Fans will recall that Leto played a big role in Suicide Squad back in 2016. The star told IGN is shooting for a little more nuance in Morbius.

"That's what I was really attracted to. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life," Leto said last year. "He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose."

"There's a line in the film where Morbius says that he's been dying his entire life and now feels more alive than ever. I think that sums it up," he added. "Here's someone who's been afflicted with this horrendous disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been in pursuit of this cure. And then all of a sudden has this power and this physical strength, which is all incredible, but there is a flip side to it, as well."

What film are you looking forward to most in 2021?