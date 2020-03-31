Morbius Fans Are Super Bummed the Movie Has Been Delayed

Monday evening, Sony Pictures effectively delayed its entire summer release schedule, pushing back major tentpole flicks like Morbius and the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the case of the former, Morbius will now hit theaters next March, just under a year from now, instead of its prime July 31st slot this summer. The news comes on the heels of the Trump administration announcing it’d be extending social distancing recommendations through the end of April, something already sending ripples throughout Hollywood and the theater industry.

Now that Sony has set the precedent of delaying summer flicks, it’s entirely within the realm of possibility other studios will soon follow suit. As it stands now, the next wide release still on the schedule is Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, currently dated for Memorial Day weekend. June and July are still both pretty packed with blockbusters such as Candyman, Pixar’s Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, Free Guy, Tenet, and Jungle Cruise. But again, it’s increasingly likely some — or most, for that matter — of those movies will get delayed until later in the year.

You can see what Morbius fans are saying about the delay below.

Nothing Left 🙁

The Oscars when they have to find a different Best Picture winner because #Morbius was delayed pic.twitter.com/dgevr4Iner — Scoobert (@ScoobertOnFilm) March 31, 2020

Murdock Rage

Never In a Million Years

Scorsese’s PISSED

Martin Scorsese when morbius and venom 2 get delayed pic.twitter.com/7dsTBX3Tz9 — pider-mun (@AmazingFanta_C) March 30, 2020

Mad as Hell

Check Ya Later Sandman

Me coming to terms with Morbius being pushed to 2021 pic.twitter.com/ohhs2Mrb68 — Judy Pointy-Ears Dench (@Jurrassic_punk) March 31, 2020

Stu Pickles

Morbius delayed to 2021 pic.twitter.com/XSwDjxEs3s — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) March 31, 2020

We NEED More Fonz

Waiting on Morbius the Living Vampire like… pic.twitter.com/IltY6VUqML — Ross May (@rossmaywriter) March 31, 2020

Oh God Please No

What. The. HELL?!

WHAT THE HELL!? 😡



They’ve delayed Morbius until March 19, 2021?! 🤬



Here’s what I have to say to that: pic.twitter.com/QzkSmhSgyf — Ann Morgan (@septithol) March 31, 2020

*****

Morbius is now set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021.

Do you think Venom 2 will end up delayed as well? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!