Morbius Fans Are Super Bummed the Movie Has Been Delayed

Monday evening, Sony Pictures effectively delayed its entire summer release schedule, pushing back major tentpole flicks like Morbius and the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the case of the former, Morbius will now hit theaters next March, just under a year from now, instead of its prime July 31st slot this summer. The news comes on the heels of the Trump administration announcing it’d be extending social distancing recommendations through the end of April, something already sending ripples throughout Hollywood and the theater industry.
Now that Sony has set the precedent of delaying summer flicks, it’s entirely within the realm of possibility other studios will soon follow suit. As it stands now, the next wide release still on the schedule is Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, currently dated for Memorial Day weekend. June and July are still both pretty packed with blockbusters such as Candyman, Pixar’s Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, Free Guy, Tenet, and Jungle Cruise. But again, it’s increasingly likely some — or most, for that matter — of those movies will get delayed until later in the year.
You can see what Morbius fans are saying about the delay below.
Nothing Left 🙁
The Oscars when they have to find a different Best Picture winner because #Morbius was delayed pic.twitter.com/dgevr4Iner— Scoobert (@ScoobertOnFilm) March 31, 2020
Murdock Rage
MORBIUS is delayed? pic.twitter.com/v6T5b8ivxp— Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 31, 2020
Never In a Million Years
#Morbius delayed until March 2021… pic.twitter.com/lrFdGlRNgb— Scoobert (@ScoobertOnFilm) March 31, 2020
Scorsese’s PISSED
Martin Scorsese when morbius and venom 2 get delayed pic.twitter.com/7dsTBX3Tz9— pider-mun (@AmazingFanta_C) March 30, 2020
Mad as Hell
Morbius is delayed until 2021? pic.twitter.com/4ukSqMIznx— X-20🚀 (@SlingMeAWeb) March 31, 2020
Check Ya Later Sandman
Me coming to terms with Morbius being pushed to 2021 pic.twitter.com/ohhs2Mrb68— Judy Pointy-Ears Dench (@Jurrassic_punk) March 31, 2020
Stu Pickles
Morbius delayed to 2021 pic.twitter.com/XSwDjxEs3s— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) March 31, 2020
We NEED More Fonz
Waiting on Morbius the Living Vampire like… pic.twitter.com/IltY6VUqML— Ross May (@rossmaywriter) March 31, 2020
Oh God Please No
*Sony moves #Morbius release date*— Taylor (@MarvelTrueFacts) March 31, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/UKMOuJ2oQA
What. The. HELL?!
WHAT THE HELL!? 😡— Ann Morgan (@septithol) March 31, 2020
They’ve delayed Morbius until March 19, 2021?! 🤬
Here’s what I have to say to that: pic.twitter.com/QzkSmhSgyf
*****
Morbius is now set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021.
Do you think Venom 2 will end up delayed as well? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!