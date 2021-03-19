Morbius: New Trailer Released With Jared Leto Introduction

Jared Leto appears in a specially recorded message opening an international trailer for Sony's Morbius, which Leto calls an "exciting role in an expanding universe." Set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, the new film from director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life) sees scientist Michael Morbius (Leto) transformed into a living vampire after using an experimental science to cure his lifelong blood disease. When he attempts to curb his newfound and overpowering blood lust by preying on criminals, Morbius' vampiric abilities make him a target for relentless FBI agents Alberto Rodriguez (Al Madrigal) and Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson).

"Morbius, the man, is a pretty complex character. That's what I was really attracted to," Leto previously told IGN of the Spider-Man villain and sometimes anti-hero, his first superhero movie role since starring as the Joker in DC and Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad. "This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life."

Leto explained, "He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose."

After he's cursed — or blessed — with superhuman abilities, Morbius confesses that he "feels more alive than ever."

"There's a line in the film where Morbius says that he's been dying his entire life and now feels more alive than ever. I think that sums it up," Leto said. "Here's someone who's been afflicted with this horrendous disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been in pursuit of this cure. And then all of a sudden has this power and this physical strength, which is all incredible, but there is a flip side to it, as well."

He added: "There's a dark side. So that battle between the light and dark is something that he fights throughout the film."

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony Pictures' Morbius is scheduled to open in theaters on March 19, 2021.