Marvel Announces New Spider-Man and Morbius Series

It's Morbin' time. Marvel Comics has announced the return of Morbius the Living Vampire in Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt, a new three-issue tie-in series spinning out of the pages of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's upcoming vampire event Blood Hunt. Written by Justina Ireland (Deadpool: Seven Slaughters) with art by Marcelo Ferreira (The Amazing Spider-Man), the limited series sees Spider-Man, Misty Knight, and the Lizard team up to hunt down vampiric villain Michael Morbius. Once a brilliant biochemist, Morbius accidentally transformed himself into a blood-thirsty vampire while attempting to cure a rare blood disease... and his vampirism could be the key to saving the Marvel Universe.

"Getting to write Morbius, The Living Vampire, has been a lot of fun," Ireland said in a statement. "He's always been a delightful foil to Spider-Man and other heroes of the Marvel Universe, and I hope I can capture the determination to change one's fate that I've always loved about the character. Well, that and the brooding."

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art and Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

On Sale 5/15

Said Ferreira, "I was really excited when my editor invited me to be a part of the Blood Hunt crossover by means of penciling the Amazing Spider-Man tie-in limited series! It is double special for me, because it is a return to two characters that I've drawn before and that have a special place in my heart: Spidey and Morbius! Or maybe I can say triple special, because it also involves vampires. I think my art perfectly matches these darker themes."

Per the synopsis: "When vampire legions unite and usher in the eternal night, Morbius' unique self-inflicted bloodlust may hold the key to reversing it—or strengthening it! Spidey's mission in Blood Hunt has become clear and, of course, it involves his old friend Michael Morbius. After he discovers the importance of his fanged foe in the vampire's overall plans, Peter will have to decide if he needs to take him out or save him!"

Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt joins previously announced tie-in series Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt, featuring Blade and Ghost Rider, Black Panther: Blood Hunt, Wolverine: Blood Hunt, Strange Academy: Blood Hunt, Dracula: Blood Hunt, and Blood Hunters, featuring Dagger of the duo Cloak & Dagger, Man-Wolf, and Hawkeye. Blood Hunt begins May 1.

