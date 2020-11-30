Stephenie Meyer Says More Books Coming in Twilight Saga

✖

Thanks to the success of Stephenie Meyer's Midnight Sun, the telling of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, there may be more books in the series on the way. Released back in August, Midnight Sun quickly sold more than a million copies in North America during its first week of release and during a virtual event with Books-A-Million, Meyer revealed that there are two more books in the series that she wants to write -- though it's not something she's going to be doing just yet.

Meyer explained that while there are two more books in the world of the Twilight Saga that she'd like to do eventually, she's focused on creating new worlds for now.

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new," she said (via Yahoo). "For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing."

In Midnight Sun, Meyer retells the story of Edward and Bella that kicked off the saga with Twilight. The difference here is that it's told through Edward's eyes. The book was initially planned for release 12 years ago but was scrapped when the manuscript was leaked online. For fans, Midnight Sun was worth the weight, something evidenced not just by the book's massive success during its first week. The book ignited a new wave of Twilight mania, prompting many fans to take to social media to flip out a bit about the book and how different things are from Edward's perspective.

"Edward comes across as very confident and sure of himself in Twilight, when the whole time he was actually wracked with doubt and guilt," Meyer explained at the time. "I think readers will be surprised by his level of constant anxiety. While in Twilight, we got to see all of Bella's second-guessing and hesitation, from Edward's point of view Bella comes across as very serene and self-possessed."

The novel also sheds light on Jacob as seen from Edward's perspective as well, something Meyer teased as a "much darker story".

"Edward is absolutely certain that this story will not end well. He truly believes he’s living out a tragedy, and he sees no light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.. "He’s slightly hopeful for about three chapters and full of anxiety and dread for the other 27."

Midnight Sun is available now.