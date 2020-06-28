The Invisible Man is This Week's Most Watched at Home Movie

Movie theaters remain closed, and audiences continue to share their fondest theater memories while finding entertainment at home. The Digital Entertainment Group is keeping track of what people are watching and compiling their findings into a list of the most-watched at home movies and television each week. The latest weekly most-watched list shows The Invisible Man taking the top spot on the chart this week. Sonic the Hedgehog, the film that topped the list for the past two weeks, falls into second place this week. The top five also includes Birds of Prey and Jumanji: The Next Level. It also sees Paramount Network's family drama Yellowstone breaking into the top five with its first season in the number four spot. Its second season also makes a top 10 appearance. This week's chart also includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which debuted early on Disney+ for Star Wars Day, Bloodshot, Onward, Spies in Disguise, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle, Ford v Ferrari, and more. Keep reading to see this week's full top 20. DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list using the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital during the previous week (except for external subscription-based streaming platforms). Compiled each week with the most up to date studio and retailer data, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest movie releases.

1. The Invisible Man (Photo: Universal Pictures) After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough

3. Jumanji: The Next Level When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

4. Yellowstone: Season 1 (Photo: Paramount) The Duttons fight to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers, as medical issues, political aspirations and deep secrets put strain on the family. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

5. Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (Photo: Warner Bros. ) It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

6. The Hunt (Photo: Universal Pictures) Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are -- or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, and stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

7. Bad Boys for Life (Photo: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc.) Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

8. 1917 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. 1917 is directed by Sam Mendes, with a cast that includes George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

9. Bloodshot (Photo: Sony) After he and his wife are murdered, marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine - Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility to get revenge, only to discover that there's more to the conspiracy than he thought.



Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

Yellowstone: Season 2 (Photo: Paramount) The Duttons fight to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers, as medical issues, political aspirations and deep secrets put strain on the family. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

11. The Call of the Wild (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. The Call of the Wild is based on the 1903 novel of the same name by Jack London. The film is directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay written by Michael Green. It stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

12. The Gentelmen (Photo: Miramax) Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes -- including bribery and blackmail -- from shady characters who want to steal his domain. The Gentlemen is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

13. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

14. Spies in Disguise (Photo: Fox) Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.



Spies in Disguise is inspired by Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The voice cast includes Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

15. Fantasy Island The enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort, but when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Based on the 1977 ABC television series of the same name created by Gene Levitt, Fantasy Island is directed by Jeff Wadlow and stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

16. Onward (Photo: Disney Pixar) Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. Onward is the last film from Pixar Animation Studios. The film is directed by Dan Scanlon from a screenplay written by Scanlon, Jason Headley, and Keith Bunin, and features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.

17. Dolitte (Photo: Universal Pictures) Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, based on a story by Thomas Shepherd and inspired by the book The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. and features the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

18. Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (Photo: Warner Bros.) When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Poter series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The series featured four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

Ford v Ferrari (Photo: 20th Century Fox) American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.



Ford v Ferrari is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller.The film stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon.