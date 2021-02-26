Movie Fans Are Freaking Out Over Misprinted Poster For Tom Holland’s Cherry
Fans of Tom Holland have been waiting a long time for Cherry, the Spider-Man star's latest collaboration with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The upcoming movie is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." The first poster for the film was released today, but a slight mishap by Variety has led to some hilarious tweets. The site accidentally tweeted a misprint of the poster and although they have since reposted the correct image, Twitter has already taken the original image and rolled with it.
Here's the correction post with the real poster: "Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film 'Cherry.' This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad," Variety wrote. You can view that below:
Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film “Cherry.” This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad pic.twitter.com/yRr1uEfMNo— Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2020
Here's the image from the original post, which makes the title impossible to read:
A new poster for ‘CHERRY’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/cIPnBbC1uq— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 23, 2020
Naturally, the incorrect poster has led to some excellent jokes, which you can check out below:
Whoops
prevnext
when you copy the homework but get it wrong pic.twitter.com/2UeDFmeBDP— karen han (@karenyhan) December 23, 2020
Struggling
prevnext
Tom Holland in...Cherk? Herb? Best Picture Cheek? I give up.— AMovieGuy.com (@LeosAMovieGuy) December 23, 2020
🎥#AMovieGuy pic.twitter.com/Wpyw00f59V
Believe
prevnext
I thought it said Cher... pic.twitter.com/PWUBBIhOWc— Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020
"Best Picture"
prevnext
Me: What’s the name of this movie from looking at this poster?— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 23, 2020
My brother: uhh... Best Picture? pic.twitter.com/kwY4l7st8O
Ouch
prevnext
2020 has been a banner year for awful Tom Holland movie posters with indecipherable title designs pic.twitter.com/8LPrKQZqFH— rob trench (@robtrench) December 23, 2020
Jokes on Jokes
prevnext
Spider-Man: Fonts from home— Marcus V (@idhaise) December 23, 2020
Can't Wait to See "Cherk"
prevnext
I don’t know what “Cherk” means, but my spidey senses are tingling! pic.twitter.com/sZkqw1tXN6— Kenny Baker (@Kennybaker85) December 23, 2020
The Winner
December 23, 2020prev