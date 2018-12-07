MoviePass Announces New Pricing Plans

MoviePass has been experiencing a rollercoaster year, as the subscription service has seen impressive highs and disappointing lows as it has modified its various offers. In what is likely a plan that will confuse and frustrate customers further, MoviePass announced it will be implementing a new tiered pricing structure in hopes of satisfying subscribers while also delaying bankruptcy, as reported by Variety.

The lowest tier of the new plan, referred to as “select,” will allow subscribers to see any three movies a month at some point during their theatrical run, though it will be limited to standard 2D formats. The next tier, known as “all access,” will allow subscribers to see three films a month at any time during their theatrical run, yet is still limited to 2D formats. The top tier, being referred to as “red carpet,” will allow subscribers to see three movies a month, at any time during their run, and includes 3D and IMAX presentations.

Complicating matters further is that these pricing plans will be adjusted depending on your geographical location. In “less urbanized” areas, where ticket prices are lower, the tiers range from $9.95 a month to $19.95 a month. In major cities, however, the tiers range from $14.95 a month to $24.95 a month.

“We have a lot to prove to all our constituents,” Mitch Lowe, MoviePass’s chairman, shared with Variety. “We don’t just have to prove ourselves to our members, we also have to prove ourselves to the investment community, our employees, and our partners. We believe we’re doing everything that we possibly can to deliver a great service and we’re in the process of fixing all the things that went wrong.”

MoviePass launched in 2011 and has always been designed to be a service that allows people to see more movies each month. At its most expensive, the service cost $50 a month, allowing customers to see four movies a month. In August of 2017, the service launched an offer that was too good to be true, costing $9.95 a month, allowing subscribers to see any movies they want, any time they wanted, with the only restriction being that only one movie could be seen a day. Understandably, being able to go to the movies as often as 31 times a month for less than $10 a month was a deal that enticed millions, leading to a massive surge in subscribers.

After realizing how much money they were losing, MoviePass began implementing various restrictions in hopes of recouping their losses, which included limiting what movies could be seen, when they could be seen, and how often they could be seen. Currently, subscribers can see three movies a month, with a specific selection of six movies available each day, at specific times, which changes each day.

The new tiered pricing plan launches in January.

