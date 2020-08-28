Movies Coming to DVD and Blu-ray on November 17, 2020

There still aren't a lot of films playing in theaters, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some new movies hitting streaming, DVD, and Blu-ray every week. Last week, we spoke with a representative from Family Video, the country's last surviving major video-rental store chain, and this week, we're taking a look at their website to see what is hitting the stands today, what its target audience is, and a few other recommendations we could make based on the movie that might help you fill up a cart, either at a video store or just on streaming, where most of the movies coming to DVD are already available. There are over a dozen new movies and TV shows hitting the stands this week from mainstream US studios. Some are small, independent films, and others are big blockbusters or TV series. But, with the pandemic and few genuine tentpoles coming out, it's ahrd to make plans for your viewing and shopping right now. "It's our regulars that keeps us afloat, like any other business," Family Video's Alexandra Beaton explained last week. "They're coming in on Tuesdays, they're coming in on Fridays, and they know what they want. What really hurts lately, is no new releases. The studios aren't putting stuff out, and trying to hype some of the lesser titles has been a little bit of a challenge. Hopefully this means people can rediscover some of those older movies that aren't on streaming." You can see our list below. What movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to getting into this week?

Unhinged (Photo: Solstice Studios) Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Man of Steel) stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something weve all experienced - road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged. Try this if you liked... Joker (2019)

Falling Down (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Tone-Deaf (2019) prevnext

The Devil Has a Name Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multi-national oil company has been polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams. Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea. (via Amazon Editorial Reviews) Try this if you liked... Silver City (2004)

(2004) Erin Brockovich (2000)

Matewan (1987) prevnext

The New Mutants (Photo: 20th Century) In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people's fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five "patients" come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn't, and it becomes clear that the institution isn't what it seems. Now the question is -- why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? Try this if you liked... Judge Dredd (1995)

(1995) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

Logan (2017) prevnext

Westworld Season 3 Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO's Emmy(R)-nominated sci-fi drama series Westworld returns for a new season that is more ambitious, enthralling and timely than ever before. Following the aftermath of last season's Westworld massacre, Dolores, Bernard and an unknown host, occupying the body of Delos exec Charlotte Hale, begin a new chapter - outside of the park - exploring the "real world" and who they will become in the wake of their liberation. Over the course of eight hour-long episodes, Season 3 finds Dolores prepared to wage war on humanity and Bernard trying desperately to stop her, while Maeve reunites with familiar faces in a new realm - and all discover that the world outside is as full of deception and predetermination as the one they've always known. Try this if you liked... Brave New World (2020)

(2020) Westworld Seasons 1-2

Watchmen (2019) prevnext

Relic When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. Try this if you liked... Z (2020)

(2020) The Conjuring (2013)

The Others (2001)

Crimson Peak (2015) prevnext

Paydirt A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen five years ago from a DEA bust gone bad but a retired Sheriff's obsession to right past wrongs leads to a gun blasting showdown in the middle of the desert. Try this if you liked... The Snowman (2018)

(2018) Emerald Run (2020)

Bandits (2001) prevnext

Words on Bathroom Walls Words on Bathroom Walls tells the story of witty and introspective Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult - a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness. Sent to a Catholic academy to finish out his term, Adam has little hope of fitting in and just wants to keep his illness secret until he can enroll in culinary school. But when he meets outspoken and fiercely intelligent Maya (Taylor Russell), there is an instant soulful and comforting connection. As their romance deepens, she inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. Now, with the love and support of his girlfriend and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead. Try this if you liked... Igby Goes Down (2002)

(2002) Ghost World (2001)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

The Fault in Our Stars (2017) prevnext

The Death of Me A vacationing couple must unravel the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other. Try this if you liked... Volition (2020)

(2020) Happy Death Day (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Same Boat (2020) prevnext

Fearless Faith Colton (Jason Burkey), a respected sheriff's deputy begins to question his faith after his old partner is gunned down, while his new partner Officer Shep (Ben Davies) sets out on a courageous mission to lay his life down to save his. Try this if you liked... Courageous (2011)

(2011) Be the Light (2020)

Badge of Faith (2016)

Saved by Grace (2015) prevnext

The Icebreaker Based on a true story, an icebreaker is trapped on the ice after trying to dodge a giant iceberg. ...Wow, that film's synopsis said "ice" a lot. Try this if you liked... Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Adrift (2018)

127 Hours (2010)

Crawl (2019) prevnext

SOS: Survive or Sacrifice A hot air balloon joyride in Cyprus takes a dangerous turn when it becomes untethered and the passengers are without a pilot. Its a desperate fight for their lives with only one hope for rescue and every wrong move could be their last. Try this if you liked... Ghost Ship (2002)

Flightplan (2005)

Non-Stop (2014) prevnext

Then Came You A lonely widow develops an unlikely friendship with an engaged innkeeper in Scotland. Try this if you liked... Catch and Release (2007)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Before Sunrise (1995) prevnext