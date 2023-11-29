Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Has an Idea to Make the MCU Special Again

Avengers: Endgame remains Marvel Studios' biggest project, both in scope and at the box office. During its record-setting run in theaters, the film grossed $2.7 billion dollars, the most a movie has ever made until James Cameron's Avatar received a third theatrical release. The Kevin Feige-led outfit has yet to replicate that success as it forges onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five and beyond. According to Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, the MCU can recreate the magic of Endgame by making audiences care about characters.

"I don't know. I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left? You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters," Vellani said in a new chat with The Direct. "And I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up."

That's when Vellani suggested the MCU now has an entirely new group of heroes that have yet to interact with each other on screen.

"I think, because there are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, 'Oh, seeing Kamala and like the Red Guardian together,'" the actor added. "Like imagining all these pair-ups, and I think that would definitely pay off. It'll be like, you know, the next Avengers."

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels also sees the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.