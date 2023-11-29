Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Teases Major Role in Upcoming Marvel Zombies Series

The Marvels has seemingly solidified actress Iman Vellani (and her character, Kamala Khan) as THE new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Vellani got her start on the small screen, headlining her own Ms. Marvel Disney+ series; now she's impressed an even wider demographic of MCU fans with her starring role in The Marvels. Now Vellani will be crossing the third quadrant of MCU content of her list, by taking on a starring voice role in the Marvel Zombies animated series!

In an interview with The Direct, Iman Vellani confirmed the current status of Marvel Zombies, saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show."

What Is Marvel Zombies About?

We got a taste of the Marvel Zombies Universe in What If...? Season 1 Episode 5, which was titled "What If... Zombies?!" That episode took us to a version of Earth where Hank Pym found Janet van Dyne in the Quantum Realm during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp – only to find out that Janet had been infected with a Quantum virus that essentially zombified her. Hank brought the Zombie-Janet and the infection back to Earth, where it quickly became a Zombie Apocalypse, sweeping across the planet.

The Marvel Zombies series will reimagine "the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge."

Iman Vellani has confirmed that the Marvel Zombies series will be thrusting Kamala Khan into the center of the story about that dark world, saying: "Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The story of the "What If... Zombies?!" episode saw the surviving Avengers band together to find a cure – which they did in the form of Vision's Mind Stone, which can reverse the effects of the virus. The episode ended with Vision giving up his life and the Mind Stone in the battle with Zombie-Scarlet Witch, while Peter Parker, T'Challa, and Scott Lang's head were en route to Wakanda to spread the effects of the Mind Stone across the world. However, in true horror movie fashion, the final scene wasn't a hopeful one: Wakanda had been overrun run by Zombie-Thanos in a skewed version of Avengers: Infinity War's Battle of Wakanda. It had MCU fans buzzing with theories about what kind of darkness a Zombie-Thanos would unleash with a completed Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Zombies is Directed by Executive Producer Bryan Andrews and written by Executive Producer Zeb Wells. It is set for release in 2024 on Disney+.