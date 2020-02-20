Disney Releases New Mulan Character Posters

Disney’s new live-action take on Mulan is hitting theaters in less than a month and the House of Mouse is ramping up its advertising efforts to build hype for the upcoming release. We’ve seen plenty of different trailers and teasers to this point, and Thursday morning saw Disney release a slew of brand new character posters highlighting all of the stars of the film. The official Mulan Twitter account shared a total of six different posters, each focusing in on a different character from the live-action remake.

The posters show off Yifei Liu’s Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Gong Li as Xian Lang, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, Jet Li as The Emperor, and Yoson An as Chen Honghui. After this wave of posters, it’s likely that these six characters will be the focal point of the film. Mulan is obviously the movie’s hero, while Xian Lang and Bori Khan are its villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it shares the same title as the Disney’s 1997 animated film, this Mulan isn’t a direct adaptation of its predecessor. Instead, director Niki Caro is taking a much different approach to the classic story of Mulan than the original Disney film, focusing on the action and large-scale war. The first PG-13 live-action remake from Disney, Mulan will skip the musical numbers and silly humor of the animated movie.

You can check out all six of the new Mulan posters below!

Mulan

Commander Tung

Xian Lang

Bori Khan

The Emperor

Chen Hongui