Mulan Star Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Animated Movie’s 23rd Anniversary

These days, Ming-Na Wen is best known for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD and Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but her journey to becoming a Disney Legend began 23 years ago when she voiced the titular role in the animated Mulan. The movie was first released on June 5th back in 1998, so Wen has taken to both Instagram and Twitter today to honor the occasion.

"Happy Birthday, Mulan!!🎉🎂🎊🎉 ❤️❤️❤️😍😍 Apparently, 23 years ago yesterday on 6/5, was the day #Mulan was released. This woman warrior just gets better with age! I’m so lucky I got to be her! #myfave ❤️ Yes, I’m one day late. I’ve been busy working on a few new projects. Cannot wait to tell you all about them!!❤️😘 Stay tuned!!," Wen wrote on Instagram. You can view that post below:

Wen also shared some posts on Twitter, which you can check out below:

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wen shared that she reached out to her manager to check into the possibility of making a cameo in the live-action Mulan and that the film's producer, Jason Reed, loved the idea. They originally wanted Wen to play the mother-in-law during the matchmaker sequence, but it would have required her to go to New Zealand for a month, which wouldn't have worked due to her Agents of SHIELD schedule.

Last year, Wen spoke to Disney about her live-action cameo: "I am Ming-Na Wen aka the original Mulan," Wen explained in the video. "I was really beyond excited when I got the part of Mulan because I grew up with the stories of Fa Mulan. She is sort of like our Joan of Arc character. It’s such an honor to make this cameo. It’s a nice little surprise and easter egg for our loyal fans who grew up with the story or have been impacted by this story of this brave young girl who sacrifices everything really, including her own life."

Currently, you can catch Wen lending her voice to another Disney project: Star Wars: The Bad Batch. She is reprising her role from The Mandalorian in animated form, and you can catch new episodes of the series on Fridays on Disney+.

The animated Mulan as well as the live-action remake are currently streaming on Disney+.