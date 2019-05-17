Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Being a Disney Legend

This week, the latest group of Disney Legends was announced by the The Walt Disney Company. This honor is awarded to a group of creatives who have made an impact on the company, and this year’s list includes Ming-Na Wen, who is best known for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. However, before Wen was kicking butt as one of the strongest people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was voicing one of the most powerful Disney princesses. Wen provided the voice of Mulan for the first time in 1998, and reprised the role again last year in Ralph Breaks the Internet. Now, the actor is celebrating her latest accomplishment on social media.

HOW AWESOME IS THIS?!! I freaked & cried my eyes out when I got the news. I’m a DISNEY LEGEND!!! Wow!

Thank you so much, @Disney! I am SOO Grateful. Humbled. Happy. Honored. ❤️ So lucky to be with Disney all these years! 🥰😍 Congrats to all the 2019 Disney Legends! ❤️❤️❤️😘 https://t.co/hbze0fINIz — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) May 16, 2019

The actor also posted about the news Instagram, where she wrote a heartfelt post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I cried when I got this news. A beautiful letter from Bob Iger thanking me for my contributions to @disney. Telling me I have been chosen to be a Disney Legend. Surreal. I cried because I was so moved. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect this to happen to me. I am just always grateful for the work. That is reward enough. I love acting. I love @Disney. So to have worked for Disney for so many years on so many projects is wonderful enough,” she wrote.

Wen added, “This honor just blows me away. I am overwhelmed, humbled, grateful, and yeah, super happy! What an incredible roster of people to be included with this year!” You can see the full post here.

Many people were quick to comment on Wen’s posts, including her Agents of SHIELD co-stars.

“You’re damn right you are,” Clark Gregg tweeted.

“Yes mama Ming! So deserving! And you aren’t just a Disney legend…you are a LEGEND all on its own. Enjoy every moment! It’s beautiful to see great things happen to good people! Love you!,” Natalia Cordova-Buckley wrote.

“Queen Ming Na. Yes!,” Gabriel Luna commented.

In addition to Wen, the newest Disney Legeds are Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, and Hans Zimmer.

You can catch Wen next in the latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, which airs tonight (Friday, May 17th) on ABC at 8/7c.